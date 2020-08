UEFA Champions League Standings

Aug 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts Group B P W D L F A Pts Group C P W D L F A Pts Group D P W D L F A Pts Group E P W D L F A Pts Group F P W D L F A Pts Group G P W D L F A Pts Group H P W D L F A Pts

Aug 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts Group B P W D L F A Pts Group C P W D L F A Pts Group D P W D L F A Pts Group E P W D L F A Pts Group F P W D L F A Pts Group G P W D L F A Pts Group H P W D L F A Pts

Football Wolfsburg ride luck to beat Barca and reach Women's Champions League final AN HOUR AGO

Football CORRECTED-Soccer-Red Star, PAOK advance in Champions League qualifying AN HOUR AGO