Oct 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Lokomotiv M 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 2 Salzburg 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 3 Atlético 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bayern München 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar D 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 M'gladbach 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Inter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Real Madrid 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Olympiakos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Marseille 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Midtjylland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Krasnodar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 2 Rennes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Lazio 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Club Brugge 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Zenit 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Dortmund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 2 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Dynamo Kyiv 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 4 Ferencváros 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Man Utd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 PSG 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Başakşehir 1 0 0 1 0 2 0