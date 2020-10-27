Oct 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Lokomotiv M 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 3 Salzburg 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Atlético 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar D 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 Inter 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 3 M'gladbach 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Real Madrid 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Olympiakos 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Marseille 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Porto 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Ajax 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Midtjylland 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Krasnodar 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 2 Rennes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Lazio 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Club Brugge 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Zenit 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Dortmund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 2 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Dynamo Kyiv 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 4 Ferencváros 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Man Utd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 PSG 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Başakşehir 1 0 0 1 0 2 0