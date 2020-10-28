Oct 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Atlético 2 1 0 1 3 6 3 3 Lokomotiv M 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 4 Salzburg 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar D 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 M'gladbach 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 3 Inter 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 4 Real Madrid 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 2 Porto 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 3 Olympiakos 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 4 Marseille 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Atalanta 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 3 Ajax 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 4 Midtjylland 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 2 Krasnodar 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 3 Rennes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Lazio 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Club Brugge 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Zenit 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Dortmund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 2 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Dynamo Kyiv 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 4 Ferencváros 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Man Utd 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 PSG 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 4 Başakşehir 2 0 0 2 0 4 0