Nov 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 3 3 0 0 12 3 9 2 Atlético 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 3 Lokomotiv M 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 4 Salzburg 3 0 1 2 6 11 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 M'gladbach 3 1 2 0 10 4 5 2 Shakhtar D 3 1 1 1 3 8 4 3 Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 7 7 4 4 Inter 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 2 Porto 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Olympiakos 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 4 Marseille 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 2 Ajax 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 3 Atalanta 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 4 Midtjylland 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 2 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 3 Krasnodar 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 4 Rennes 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Lazio 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 2 Club Brugge 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 3 Dortmund 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 4 Zenit 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Juventus 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 3 Dynamo Kyiv 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 4 Ferencváros 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Man Utd 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 2 PSG 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 3 Leipzig 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 4 Başakşehir 3 1 0 2 2 5 3