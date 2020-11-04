Nov 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 3 3 0 0 12 3 9 2 Atlético 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 3 Lokomotiv M 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 4 Salzburg 3 0 1 2 6 11 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 M'gladbach 3 1 2 0 10 4 5 2 Shakhtar D 3 1 1 1 3 8 4 3 Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 7 7 4 4 Inter 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 2 Porto 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Olympiakos 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 4 Marseille 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 2 Ajax 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 3 Atalanta 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 4 Midtjylland 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 2 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 3 Krasnodar 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 4 Rennes 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Lazio 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 2 Club Brugge 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 3 Dortmund 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 4 Zenit 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Juventus 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 3 Dynamo Kyiv 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 4 Ferencváros 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Man Utd 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 2 PSG 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 3 Leipzig 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 4 Başakşehir 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

Football
Manchester United slump to defeat at Basaksehir
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Another Caicedo late show gives depleted Lazio point at Zenit
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Sheffield Wednesday's points deduction halved on appeal
AN HOUR AGO