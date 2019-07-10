UEFA Champions League Top Scorers
Jul 10 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday 1 P.
Avetisyan (Ararat) 2 L. Lappalainen (Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi) M. Zeka (KF Feronikeli) 2 A. Bettaieb (Dudelange) 1 J. Borg (Valletta) G. Draper (The New Saints) O. Édouard (Celtic) A. Edwards (The New Saints) A. Fazliu (KF Feronikeli) M. Hoti (KF Feronikeli) A. Ibraimi (KF Shkendija) M. Johnston (Celtic) Javi Camochu (Don Denis Santa Coloma) D. O'Shaughnessy (Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi) C. Obasi (AIK Fotboll) M. Oremuš (FK Sarajevo) Douglas Packer (Valletta) E. Postnikov (FK Astana) K. Rexha (KF Feronikeli) S. Sinclair (Celtic) Chus Sosa (Don Denis Santa Coloma) D. Stolz (Dudelange)
