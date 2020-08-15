Football

UEFA Champions League Top Scorers

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 15 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the UEFA Champions League on Saturday 1 R.

Lewandowski (Bayern München) 14 2 E. Håland (FC Salzburg) 8 3 S. Gnabry (Bayern München) 7 M. Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) 4 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 6 M. Depay (Lyon) H. Kane (Tottenham) D. Mertens (Napoli) B. Omrani (SCS CFR 1907 Cluj) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 5 K. Benzema (Real Madrid CF) 5 Y. El-Arabi (Olympiakos CFP) M. Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) J. Iličić (Atalanta) A. Konradsen (Rosenborg) L. Martínez (Inter Milan) K. Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) Daniel Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) B. Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) L. Suárez (FC Barcelona) A. Søderlund (Rosenborg)

