UEFA Champions League Top Scorers

Aug 15 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the UEFA Champions League on Saturday 1 R.
Lewandowski (Bayern München) 14 2 E. Håland (FC Salzburg) 8 3 S. Gnabry (Bayern München) 7 M. Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb) 4 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 6 M. Depay (Lyon) H. Kane (Tottenham) D. Mertens (Napoli) B. Omrani (SCS CFR 1907 Cluj) R. Sterling (Manchester City) 5 K. Benzema (Real Madrid CF) 5 Y. El-Arabi (Olympiakos CFP) M. Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) J. Iličić (Atalanta) A. Konradsen (Rosenborg) L. Martínez (Inter Milan) K. Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) Daniel Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) B. Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) L. Suárez (FC Barcelona) A. Søderlund (Rosenborg)
Football
City out because they were not perfect against Lyon, says Guardiola
15 MINUTES AGO
Transfers
Mauricio Pochettino expected to take over at Barcelona - Paper Round
44 MINUTES AGO
Champions League
Kevin De Bruyne: 'It's a different year, same stuff'
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics