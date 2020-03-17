UEFA commit to completing domestic and European football by July

Among the principles agreed by the four groups, a commitment has been made to completing all domestic and European club competitions by June 30 at the latest. The resolution leaves itself open to adapting the 2020/2021 Champions League and Europa League tournaments in case of the late completion of the 2019/2020 season.

The resolution follows the news that UEFA EURO 2020 has been postponed until 2021. Play-off qualifying matches for the tournament will now take place in June 2020, subject to a review of the situation. The UEFA Nations League finals, UEFA EURO U21 and the UEFA Women's EURO - due to take place between June and July 2021, are also set to be rescheduled.