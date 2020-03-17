Getty Images

UEFA commit to completing domestic and European football by July

UEFA commit to completing domestic and European football by July
By Eurosport UK

1 hour ago

UEFA have signed a joint resoluton with European Leagues (EL) and FIFPRO Europe to complete all domestic and European club competitions in response to challenge presented by coronavirus.

Among the principles agreed by the four groups, a commitment has been made to completing all domestic and European club competitions by June 30 at the latest. The resolution leaves itself open to adapting the 2020/2021 Champions League and Europa League tournaments in case of the late completion of the 2019/2020 season.

The resolution follows the news that UEFA EURO 2020 has been postponed until 2021. Play-off qualifying matches for the tournament will now take place in June 2020, subject to a review of the situation. The UEFA Nations League finals, UEFA EURO U21 and the UEFA Women's EURO - due to take place between June and July 2021, are also set to be rescheduled.

On the same topic