Gianluca Scamacca’s late strike extended West Ham’s lead at the top of Group B in the Europa Conference League as David Moyes’ side overcame Anderlecht 1-0 in an open game at Lotto Park.
It was the first meeting between the two sides since the famous 1976 European Cup Winners’ Cup final, where Anderlecht came out on top 4-2.
The best chance of an open first half in Brussels came five minutes before the break, but Said Benrahma could only send Jarrod Bowen’s cut-back into the box over the crossbar from close range.
Just as it looked like the game was going to end as a stalemate, West Ham substitute Scamacca placed a low strike into the far corner from inside the area in the 79th minute to snatch the points away from the Belgian side.
Anderlecht almost had an instant equaliser, but Fabio Silva’s header was spectacularly saved at point-blank range by Alphonse Areola. West Ham held on to make it three wins from three group games.
