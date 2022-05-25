UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Air Albania Stadium / 25.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
AS Roma - Feyenoord

Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Feyenoord

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

Feyenoord stand firm to secure draw at Marseille and spot in final

05/05/2022 at 21:47

UEFA Europa Conference League

Abraham goal fires Roma to win over Leicester and place in Europa Conference League final

06/05/2022 at 09:40

