Rennes drew 3-3 with Vitesse in Group G of the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

The win leaves the French side top with 11 points after five games, four clear of Spurs, who lost away at Mura.

In Group H, Kairat lost at home 3-2 to FC Basel, and Qarabag drew 2-2 at home to Omonoia Nicosia. Basel and Qarabag both qualify with 11 points, eight points clear of Omonoia.

Danish side FC Copenhagen won 4-0 away at Lincoln Red Imps in Group F, while Slovan Bratislava played out a 0-0 stalemate with Greek side PAOK Salonika. Copenhagen are on 12 points and assured of going through, while Bratislava and PAOK have eight points each.

Feyenoord are also through, topping Group E on 11 points. Slavia Praha are second on seven points after the teams drew 1-1.

Maccabi Haifa are bottom on four points and lost 1-0 to Union Berlin, who have six.

Galatasaray remain top of Group E with 11 points with a 4-2 win over Marseille, third on four points. Lazio won 3-0 against Lokomotiv, bottom on two points with the Italians second with eight.

In Group F, Red Star Belgrade grabbed a 1-0 win over Ludogorets Razgrad, with Danes FC Midtjylland defeating Sporting Braga 3-2. Braga are second with nine, Red Start top with 10, Midtjylland third on eight and Ludogorets bottom with one.

Group G is topped by Bayer Leverkusen on 13, Real Betis are in behind on 10, and Celtic third on sixth. Ferencvaros lost to the Spaniards 2-0 in Spain to stay bottom on zero, while the Scots fell 3-2 in Germany.

Premier League side West Ham won 2-0 against Rapid Vienna, and Dinamo Zagreb drew 1-1 at Genk. David Moyes' side are top with 13, Dinamo second on seven. The Belgians are third on five, and Rapid are bottom with three.

