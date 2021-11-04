Tottenham ended victorious in an extraordinary first game in charge for Antonio Conte in a match with Vitesse which saw five goals in the first half and three red cards in the second.

Heung Ming-Son opened the scoring in the first minutes after Lucas Moura's shot was saved and the Brazilian doubled the lead after exchanging passes with Harry Kane and running free on goal.

Spurs went three up inside half an hour when Kane was denied a tap in by Jacob Rasmussen who lunged at Ben Davies' errant shot and inadvertently took it over his goal-line.

Rasmussen headed home a corner at the other end and Matus Bero slid a ball past Hugo Lloris before the break.

The second half saw both Cristian Romero and Vitesse skipper Danilho Doekhi commit crazy fouls to pick up second yellow cards and then the Dutch side's goalkeeper Markus Schbert joined them on the sidelines when he handled outside his area six minutes from time.

