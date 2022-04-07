Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final, as the tie remains all to play for.

The Foxes were almost 1-0 down within the first five minutes, as Mario Gotze made a run in behind four players to latch onto a Joey Veerman through ball in the area, but Kasper Schmeichel stood firm to deny the German.

Ad

Despite PSV almost striking first, Leicester’s best chance of the game fell to Kelechi Iheanacho on 19 minutes.

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea swat Reading aside to retake top spot after Arsenal win 03/04/2022 AT 15:04

The Nigerian forward was one-on-one with Yves Mvogo in the PSV goal, but his chipped finish went narrowly wide of the far post.

Harvey Barnes then struck the far post for Leicester just before half-time after a neat bit of interplay with Iheanacho in the box.

The key talking point in the second period was a penalty claim by PSV that was not given, as Cody Gakpo was tripped in the box by Ricardo Pereira. Referee Ivan Kruzliak opted against awarding the spot-kick, to the visitors' dismay.

Neither side could find a late winner, and the tie will now be decided next Thursday at the Philips Stadion for a place in the semi-finals.

More to follow

Premier League "We are not happy" - Rangnick bemoans attacking options after draw with Leicester 02/04/2022 AT 19:22