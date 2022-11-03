West Ham have made it six wins from six at the Europa Conference League group stage, beating FCSB 3-0 at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest.

Having already comfortably topped the group David Moyes rotated heavily for this match, making 10 changes from the side which lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Sunday with Flynn Downes the only continuity candidate. FCSB had only pride to play for, having drawn two and lost three of their previous five group fixtures.

Ad

While they weren’t at their most fluent early on – little wonder, given their unfamiliar line-up – West Ham got a handle on possession and limited FCSB to a smattering half-chances. The visitors’ first big opportunity came around the 20-minute mark when Oliver Scarles got away down the left and picked out fellow debutant Divin Mubama with a cross, only for FCSB goalkeeper Stefan Tarnovanu to make an excellent save at close range before keeping out Pablo Fornals on the follow-up.

Premier League Man Utd go fifth as Rashford's 100th goal secures win over West Ham 30/10/2022 AT 15:21

Not long afterwards Flynn Downes, in the middle of an all-action performance, latched onto a lovely ball from Fornals and looked certain to score, but Tarnovanu saved once again. West Ham didn’t have to wait much longer for their opener, however.

With 40 minutes gone, Ben Johnson played a long, raking pass out from the back which fell nicely for Fornals. He let it bounce before thumping a volley into the back of the net.

West Ham would have been 2-0 up at the break were it not for a goalline clearance from Alexandru Pantea, who denied Nayef Aguerd a headed goal at a corner in only his second competitive outing for the club. Nonetheless, they extended their lead early in the second half when Mubama headed Vladimir Coufal’s ball back across Tarnovanu – helped by a deflection from Joyskim Dawa, who was credited with an own goal – and into the far corner.

Fornals made the points safe with 65 minutes on the clock, latching onto a spilled cross and swiftly punishing Tarnovanu for his error. Moyes had the luxury of bringing on five more youngsters in Harrison Ashby, Kamarai Swyer, Keenan Forson, Freddie Potts and Kaelan Casey, who all looked bright and eager even as the game meandered to its inevitable conclusion.

MORE TO FOLLOW

UEFA Europa Conference League Lanzini penalty sees West Ham beat Silkeborg and qualify for last 16 27/10/2022 AT 17:58