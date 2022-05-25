Jose Mourinho revealed he would stay at Roma and said the club had ‘made history’ with their Europa Conference League final win.

Roma won the first-ever major European trophy in their history with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Albanian capital, Tirana.

The victory in Eastern Europe gives Mourinho his fifth European trophy to add to one UEFA Cup, two Champions League and a Europa League, and continues his run of winning a major trophy with every side going back to Porto.

Roma had endured a mixed season, finishing sixth in Serie A but ultimately now end on a high, and Mourinho asserted he would not be leaving this summer.

“I’m gonna turn down any proposal,” said Mourinho after the match.

“I will stay here at Roma even if there are rumours. We made history today. I have no doubts, I will continue as Roma manager.”

Earlier in the celebrations, former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling paid tribute to his colleagues, telling BT Sport: “We knew how much this would mean to everyone in Rome and you can see how together we are.

“We really fought to the end. We’ve had to do that on a few occasions this year. We dropped a bit deeper than we ideally wanted to but we had to give everything. You could see strikers running back, everybody fighting.

“When I first came to the club it had been a long time since they’d won a trophy and I mean ... you can hear the fans, you probably can’t hear me ... you can see how much it means. We’ve got some of the best fans.”

Tammy Abraham interrupted his England colleague, shouting: “The best! The best!”

The former Chelsea striker praised the Roma fans, saying: "One thing I said when I came was I was going to help my team get to the final and win a trophy in my first season. We deserved it. We have worked hard all year.

"I love them [the Roma fans}. From day one it has been the best. We are champions, I am happy to be part of the team. Now it is time to party and celebrate."

