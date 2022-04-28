Ademola Lookman rescues a draw for Leicester in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final tie against Roma.

Roma's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini led by example, firing the visitors into a 15th-minute lead with a smart run and finish following a fine reverse pass from Nicolo Zalewski.

Ad

It was cruel on Leicester, who had started well and applied heavy pressure on the Roma defence in the opening stages of the match, albeit without creating a clear-cut chance.

Premier League PL round-up: Joelinton stars as Newcastle move into top half, Leicester held by Villa 23/04/2022 AT 16:34

Roma's goalkeeper Rui Patricio was virtually a spectator in the first half, as Leicester struggled to breach a stubborn backline.

Lookman ought to have at least tested the visitors' shot stopper in the early stages of the second half, but he mistimed his jump and headed Marc Albrighton's corner delivery over.

However, he made no mistake in the 67th-minute when he outmuscled Gianluca Mancini to slot home substitute Harvey Barnes' cross.

Both sides traded chances in a bid to win the game, Rui Patricio doing well to deny Kelechi Iheanacho from distance and at the other end Sergio Oliveira forced a good save from Kasper Schmeichel.

But they couldn't be separated and will head to the Stadio Olimpico next Thursday for the second leg with the tie finely balanced.

More to follow...

Serie A Inter Milan go top of Serie A with comfortable win against Roma 23/04/2022 AT 15:08