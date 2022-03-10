Marc Albrighton's superb strike and a late cracker from Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester City a 2-0 Europa Conference League win against Stade Rennais at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rennes started the brighter and went close early on through top scorer Gaetan Laborde.

But Leicester's quality showed and they took the lead in fine fashion on the half hour when Albrighton fired in from 18 yards.

Martin Terrier went close to equalising for the visitors but Kasper Schmeichel blocked the Frenchman's effort.

Leiester pressed for a second and were rewarded in injury time as Iheanacho curled home from the edge of the box to give them a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg at Roazhon Park next week.

