UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Air Albania Stadium / 25.05.2022
Live Updates
Roma v Feyenoord live updates - latest Europa Conference League final score as Jose Mourinho goes for glory
19:55
FIVE-MINUTE WARNING
The warm-ups are done and dusted and kick off is fast approaching. It's about to get spicy.
19:40
MOURINHO GETS A NOISY RECEPTION
The Roma fans are making themselves heard now. The atmosphere could be extremely fiesty this evening.
19:35
ROMA BEING PUT THROUGH THEIR PACES
... running through their passing drills while Mourinho's coaches watch them like hawks.
19:30
WARM-UPS COMMENCE
... with Feyenoord fans already bringing the noise at the Arena Kombetare.
19:25
WHAT WOULD A WIN TONIGHT MEAN FOR MOURINHO?
Pete Sharland has teamed up with Stefano Fonsato from Eurosport Italy to answer that very question here.
‘It could take Mourinho to a new level’ – Inside Europe on what a Roma win could mean
19:20
FEYENOORD AIMING TO RECREATE PAST GLORIES
As for Feyenoord's last European triumph, they won the UEFA Cup as recently as 2002.
The Rotterdam giants' greatest success was their European Cup win in 1970, while they also won the UEFA Cup in 1974. They will be hoping to emulate those historic victories in Tirana.
19:15
ROMA LOOKING TO END MIXED SEASON ON A HIGH
Having only mustered up a sixth-placed finish in Serie A in his debut season at the Stadio Olimpico, finishing a point behind Roma's hated rivals Lazio, Mourinho certainly cannot claim it has been an unqualified success.
If the Giallorossi win this evening, however, he will have delivered their first European silverware since they won the Anglo-Italian Cup in 1972. How the Europa Conference League measures up to the Anglo-Italian Cup in terms of prestige is an argument for another day.
19:10
CONFIRMED TEAMS - ROMA: Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Zalewski, Zaniolo, Abraham. /// FEYENOORD: Bijlow, Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia, Aursnes, Kokcu, Til, Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra.
19:05
CAN JOSE MOURINHO ADD TO HIS COLLECTION OF EUROPEAN SILVERWARE?
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of the Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord. Jose Mourinho is looking to win his fifth European title, having already won the Champions League twice, the Europa League and the UEFA Cup.