UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadio Olimpico / 14.04.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
FK Bodø/Glimt
AS Roma - FK Bodø/Glimt

Lineups

AS Roma
3-4-3
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3
AS Roma
3-4-3
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma
FK Bodø/Glimt
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

FK Bodø/Glimt

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

‘A systematic attack’ – Bodo/Glimt say they have video proof of Roma attack on Knutsen

08/04/2022 at 16:40

UEFA Europa Conference League

Leicester and PSV Eindhoven play out stalemate at King Power Stadium

07/04/2022 at 21:43

