UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadio Olimpico / 05.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Roma v Leicester City result: Abraham goal fires Roma to win over Leicester and place in Europa Conference League final
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME - ROMA REACH THE FINAL
Roma 1-0 Leicester City - Roma win 2-1 on aggregate.
90+4'
ROMA CHANCE
Oliveira takes aim from distance and Schmeichel is forced to smother it behind. That'll waste more vital seconds for the visitors.
90+3'
LEICESTER CHANCE
Maddison finds the ball at his feet 22 yards out but lashes a left-foot strike off target. Will that be it for the Foxes?
90+2'
Image credit: Getty Images
90'
KITCHEN SINK TIME
Evans has gone up top.
Five minutes have been added.
89'
ROMA CHANGE
Abraham off, Shomurodov on.
Off
Tammy Abraham
AS Roma
On
Eldor Shomurodov
AS Roma
86'
IT'S NOW OR NEVER FOR THE FOXES
The visitors are running out of time to keep their hopes alive. Roma continue to defend with real authority.
Yellow card
Rick Karsdorp
AS Roma
84'
ROMA CHANGE
Vina on for Zalewski.
Off
Nicola Zalewski
AS Roma
On
Matías Viña
AS Roma
81'
ROMA CHANGE
Veretout on as the hosts make their first change of the evening.
Off
Nicolò Zaniolo
AS Roma
On
Jordan Veretout
AS Roma
80'
LEICESTER CHANCE
Iheanacho turns his marker but his curling 25-yard shot is too close to Rui Patricio.
79'
LEICESTER CHANCE
Maddison curls a tame shot straight at Rui Patricio from 25 yards. It's the away side's first shot on target.
77'
FOXES CHANGE
Perez on for Dewsbury-Hall.
Off
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Leicester City
On
Ayoze Pérez
Leicester City
74'
FRUSTRATION FOR THE VISITORS
The Foxes have still to test Rui Patricio and time is running out. You can sense their frustration growing as Roma continue to mop up any danger when they probe in and around the final third.
72'
FOXES CAUTION
Fofana has gone in the book.
Yellow card
Wesley Fofana
Leicester City
70'
FOXES CHANGE
Pereira off, Castagne on.
Off
Ricardo Pereira
Leicester City
On
Timothy Castagne
Leicester City
68'
66'
CLOSE!
Justin floats a tempting ball towards the far post but Vardy can't grow enough to get on the end of it. A warning sign for the hosts.
65'
THE OLD ITALIAN WAY
Roma look quite content trying to see this out 1-0. If another goal comes along, then great, but you sense they aren't too fazed by Leicester upping the ante - yet.
63'
ROMA CHANCE
Smalling rises to meet a right-wing corner but once again can't keep his header down.