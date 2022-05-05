UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadio Olimpico / 05.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Completed
1
0
Aggregate score 2-1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    Roma v Leicester City result: Abraham goal fires Roma to win over Leicester and place in Europa Conference League final

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 05/05/2022 at 21:10 GMT
    Abraham goal fires Roma to win over Leicester and place in Europa Conference League final
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL TIME - ROMA REACH THE FINAL
    Roma 1-0 Leicester City - Roma win 2-1 on aggregate.
    90+4'
    ROMA CHANCE
    Oliveira takes aim from distance and Schmeichel is forced to smother it behind. That'll waste more vital seconds for the visitors.
    90+3'
    LEICESTER CHANCE
    Maddison finds the ball at his feet 22 yards out but lashes a left-foot strike off target. Will that be it for the Foxes?
    90+2'

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90'
    KITCHEN SINK TIME
    Evans has gone up top.
    Five minutes have been added.
    89'
    ROMA CHANGE
    Abraham off, Shomurodov on.
    Tammy Abraham
    Off
    Tammy Abraham
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    Eldor Shomurodov
    On
    Eldor Shomurodov
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    86'
    IT'S NOW OR NEVER FOR THE FOXES
    The visitors are running out of time to keep their hopes alive. Roma continue to defend with real authority.
    Rick Karsdorp
    Yellow card
    Rick Karsdorp
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    84'
    ROMA CHANGE
    Vina on for Zalewski.
    Nicola Zalewski
    Off
    Nicola Zalewski
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    Matías Viña
    On
    Matías Viña
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    81'
    ROMA CHANGE
    Veretout on as the hosts make their first change of the evening.
    Nicolò Zaniolo
    Off
    Nicolò Zaniolo
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    Jordan Veretout
    On
    Jordan Veretout
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    80'
    LEICESTER CHANCE
    Iheanacho turns his marker but his curling 25-yard shot is too close to Rui Patricio.
    79'
    LEICESTER CHANCE
    Maddison curls a tame shot straight at Rui Patricio from 25 yards. It's the away side's first shot on target.
    77'
    FOXES CHANGE
    Perez on for Dewsbury-Hall.
    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
    Off
    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
    Leicester City
    Leicester City
    Ayoze Pérez
    On
    Ayoze Pérez
    Leicester City
    Leicester City
    74'
    FRUSTRATION FOR THE VISITORS
    The Foxes have still to test Rui Patricio and time is running out. You can sense their frustration growing as Roma continue to mop up any danger when they probe in and around the final third.
    72'
    FOXES CAUTION
    Fofana has gone in the book.
    Wesley Fofana
    Yellow card
    Wesley Fofana
    Leicester City
    Leicester City
    70'
    FOXES CHANGE
    Pereira off, Castagne on.
    Ricardo Pereira
    Off
    Ricardo Pereira
    Leicester City
    Leicester City
    Timothy Castagne
    On
    Timothy Castagne
    Leicester City
    Leicester City
    68'
    66'
    CLOSE!
    Justin floats a tempting ball towards the far post but Vardy can't grow enough to get on the end of it. A warning sign for the hosts.
    65'
    THE OLD ITALIAN WAY
    Roma look quite content trying to see this out 1-0. If another goal comes along, then great, but you sense they aren't too fazed by Leicester upping the ante - yet.
    63'
    ROMA CHANCE
    Smalling rises to meet a right-wing corner but once again can't keep his header down.