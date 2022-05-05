UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Stadio Olimpico / 05.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
AS Roma - Leicester City

Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
3-4-3
AS Roma
AS Roma
3-4-3
Leicester City
Leicester City
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Leicester City

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

Dessers at the double to give Feyenoord advantage over Marseille ahead of second leg

28/04/2022 at 23:36

UEFA Europa Conference League

Mancini own goal rescues Leicester a draw against Roma in semi-final first leg

28/04/2022 at 22:11

