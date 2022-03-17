UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
AFAS Stadion / 17.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/az-alkmaar/teamcenter.shtml
AZ
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-bodo-glimt/teamcenter.shtml
FK Bodø/Glimt
AZ - FK Bodø/Glimt Summary

Lineups

AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3
AZ jersey
AZ
4-2-1-3
FK Bodø/Glimt
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AZ logo
AZ jersey
AZ
FK Bodø/Glimt logo
FK Bodø/Glimt
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AZ

FK Bodø/Glimt

