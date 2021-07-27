Buducnost Podgorica - HB

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Buducnost Podgorica and HB with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 27 July 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mladen Milinkovic or Kevin Schindler? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Buducnost Podgorica and HB news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Buducnost Podgorica and HB. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

