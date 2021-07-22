Dinamo Tbilisi - Maccabi Haifa

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Dinamo Tbilisi and Maccabi Haifa with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 22 July 2021.





Catch the latest Dinamo Tbilisi and Maccabi Haifa news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Dinamo Tbilisi and Maccabi Haifa. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

