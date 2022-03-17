UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Sankt Jakob-Park / 17.03.2022
FC Basel
Not started
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
FC Basel - Olympique de Marseille Summary

Lineups

FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
4-5-1
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
4-5-1
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Basel logo
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Basel

Olympique de Marseille

