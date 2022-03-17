UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Parken / 17.03.2022
FC Copenhagen
Not started
-
-
Philips Sport Vereniging
FC Copenhagen - PSV Summary

Lineups

FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
4-3-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3
FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
4-3-3
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Copenhagen logo
FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
Philips Sport Vereniging logo
Philips Sport Vereniging jersey
Philips Sport Vereniging
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Copenhagen

Philips Sport Vereniging

