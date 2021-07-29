FC Santa Coloma - Hibernian

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Santa Coloma and Hibernian with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 July 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Alex Moya or Jack Ross? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Santa Coloma and Hibernian news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Santa Coloma and Hibernian. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

