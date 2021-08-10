FC Shakhter Karagandy - Kolos Kovalivka

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FC Shakhter Karagandy and Kolos Kovalivka with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Magomed Adiyev or Ruslan Kostyshyn? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Shakhter Karagandy and Kolos Kovalivka news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Shakhter Karagandy and Kolos Kovalivka. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

