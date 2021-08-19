FK Jablonec - MSK Zilina

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FK Jablonec and MSK Zilina with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 19 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Petr Rada or Pavol Stano? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FK Jablonec and MSK Zilina news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FK Jablonec and MSK Zilina. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

