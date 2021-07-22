FK RFS
    -
    17:00
    22/07/21
    Slokas Stadions
    Puskás Akadémia FC
      UEFA Europa Conference League • Qualifying Round 2
      Scores
      avant-match

      FK RFS - Puskás Akadémia FC

      Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between FK RFS and Puskás Akadémia FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 July 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Viktors Morozs or Zsolt Hornyak? Find out by following our live matchcast.

