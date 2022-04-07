UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 07.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
Philips Sport Vereniging
Leicester City - PSV

Lineups

Statistics

Recent matches

Leicester City

Philips Sport Vereniging

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

Leicester hold on at Rennes to reach quarter finals of Europa Conference League

17/03/2022 at 20:07

UEFA Europa Conference League

Albrighton and Iheanacho goals put Leicester in control of European tie with Stade Rennais

10/03/2022 at 22:14

