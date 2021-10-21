Maccabi Haifa - Slavia Prague

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Maccabi Haifa and Slavia Prague with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 21 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Bachar Barak or Jindrich Trpisovsky? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Maccabi Haifa and Slavia Prague news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Maccabi Haifa and Slavia Prague. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

