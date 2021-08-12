Maccabi Tel Aviv - Spartak Trnava

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Spartak Trnava with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 12 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Patrick van Leeuwen or Michal Gašparík? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Maccabi Tel Aviv and Spartak Trnava news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Maccabi Tel Aviv and Spartak Trnava. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

