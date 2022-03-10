UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Orange Vélodrome / 10.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-basel/teamcenter.shtml
FC Basel
Advertisement
Ad

Olympique de Marseille - FC Basel Summary

Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
FC Basel jersey
FC Basel

Statistics

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

FC Basel

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

Rodgers pledges Leicester will rise again following win against Randers

17/02/2022 at 23:01

UEFA Europa Conference League

Tottenham-Rennes match will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA

11/12/2021 at 10:00

Related matches

Slavia Prague
-
-
LASK
10/03
PAOK
-
-
KAA Gent
10/03
Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse
-
-
AS Roma
10/03
Partizan Belgrade
-
-
Feyenoord
10/03

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Olympique de Marseille and FC Basel with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 10 March 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique de Marseille and FC Basel news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.