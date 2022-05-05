UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Orange Vélodrome / 05.05.2022
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
Feyenoord
Olympique de Marseille - Feyenoord

Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

Feyenoord

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

Dessers at the double to give Feyenoord advantage over Marseille ahead of second leg

28/04/2022 at 23:36

UEFA Europa Conference League

Mancini own goal rescues Leicester a draw against Roma in semi-final first leg

28/04/2022 at 22:11

