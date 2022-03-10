UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Toumba Stadium / 10.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paok/teamcenter.shtml
PAOK
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aa-gent/teamcenter.shtml
KAA Gent
UEFA Europa Conference League

Rodgers pledges Leicester will rise again following win against Randers

17/02/2022 at 23:01

UEFA Europa Conference League

Tottenham-Rennes match will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA

11/12/2021 at 10:00

