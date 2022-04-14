UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Toumba Stadium / 14.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paok/teamcenter.shtml
PAOK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
PAOK - Olympique de Marseille

Lineups

PAOK
4-5-1
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
PAOK logo
PAOK
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

PAOK

Olympique de Marseille

