PSV V LEICESTER - ALL-SQUARE GOING INTO SECOND LEG

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Philips Stadion / 14.04.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
20'
GOOD DEFENDING FROM FOFANA
Max got past Pereira but the centre back came over to clear.
16'
BARNES SPURNS GREAT CHANCE
Through one-on-one with the keeper after Iheanacho's through-ball he opened his body up but shot just wide of the post.
14'
GREAT STOP FROM SCHMEICHEL
Gotze was found in room at the back post and by Max's cross and cushioned a volley heading for the roof of the net but Schmeichel tipped over the bar.
13'
MADDISON SQUEEZES THROUGH A COUPLE OF CHALLENGES
But Teze is there to block his effort.
9'
DEFLECTION COULD HAVE GONE ANYWHERE
Evans flicked on Maddison's free kick which then hit Fofana in the head and floated just over the PSV goal.
5'
LEICESTER SHOWING GOOD INTENT
On a couple of occasions forays forward have just eluded Iheanacho.
1'
LEICESTER GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
17:37
PSV FAVOURITES TO PROGRESS
Unsurprisingly the Dutch side are more fancied, at around 4/6 to progress while the Foxes are around 6/4.
17:27
TWO CHANGES FOR PSV
Key centre back Boscagli is out, with winger Madueke also missing. Teze and Gutierrez replaces them.
17:17
THIS TOURNAMENT CLEARLY RODGERS' PRIORITY
Seven players including the whole back four were changed for the victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday but are back in tonight.
17:07
A GOALLESS DRAW IN LEICESTER MEANS FOXES UP AGAINST IT
And PSV in fine form with 11 wins and four draws from their last 15 games in all competitions.
16:57
PSV STARTING XI
16:50
RODGERS PLAYS SAME SIDE AS FIRST LEG