Sepsi OSK
    -
    17:30
    29/07/21
    Stadionul Municipal
    Spartak Trnava
      UEFA Europa Conference League • Qualifying Round 2
      Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Sepsi OSK and Spartak Trnava with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 July 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Leo Grozavu or Michal Gašparík? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      30
