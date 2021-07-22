Viktoria Plzen - Dynamo Brest

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Viktoria Plzen and Dynamo Brest with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 22 July 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Michal Bílek or Sergey Kovalchuk? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Viktoria Plzen and Dynamo Brest news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Viktoria Plzen and Dynamo Brest. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

