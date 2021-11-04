New Spurs boss Antonio Conte celebrated ‘a crazy game’ as he secured a 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League.

Tottenham were 3-0 up in the first half hour but there were five goals in the first half hour, leading to a tense second half.

That was made harder for Conte’s nerves when Cristian Romero saw red just before the hour mark, though the Dutch side finished the game with just nine men as Danilho Doekhi and then Markus Schubert were sent off in the last 10 minutes of regulation time.

Speaking after the match, Conte said to BT Sport: "It was a crazy game. Usually I don't like this type of game - a crazy game means anything can happen. But at the same time I think we should win and we won.

"We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. To win while suffering is good for this team, these players.

"They needed to improve their confidence. They needed to work a lot. ThHe problem is we have to find the time to work. We have two days until the next game [they play Everton on Sunday], then it's the international break.

"For sure we have to improve. It's not easy because in two days we prepare for this [Everton] game... Now we have only one day. Tomorrow it's impossible to work with the players who played tonight. They used a lot of energy. Tomorrow they have to rest and we'll work with the players who didn't play.

"We need to have a bit of patience because we need to work on many aspects - tactically and physically. I'm not afraid about the work. I know only through the work you can reach important targets."

