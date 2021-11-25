Tottenham still have work to do to advance in the inaugural Europa Conference League after being handed a shock 2-1 defeat by Slovenian champions NS Mura.

Tomi Horvat gave the hosts the lead with a spectacular goal after 11 minutes. Tottenham’s problems multiplied later in the half as Ryan Sessegnon was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Early in the second half the Tottenham manager Antonio Conte made four changes, and with the pressure increasing Harry Kane lifted in the equaliser with 18 minutes to go.

There only looked one winner thereafter, until substitute Amadej Marosa’s deflected shot gave NS Mura a dramatic late winner and a historic victory for the club.

Tottenham now face Rennes on the final match day of Group G on 9 December.

Tomi Horvat of NS Mura celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during their UEFA Europa Conference League group G match Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Will Tottenham make it through?

It’s NS Mura’s night, of course it is, but the victory for them is more symbolic than decisive. Their landmark win will go down in club folklore and may also do so in a patch of North London.

Spurs were huge favourites for this match. Conte highlighted the importance of this competition, and starting Kane underlined it. He went for broke with ten men in the second half, only to be spectacularly submarined by Marosa’s late goal.

Now Spurs face the prospect of an ignominious exit from the Europa Conference League in the group stages. They take on group leaders Rennes in two weeks while Vitesse Arnhem, now level on points with Spurs, are at home to NS Mura. It could be a nerve-jangling night at the Tottenham Stadium.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Tomi Horvat (NS Mura)

In a disjointed match low on quality, Horvat provided some classy touches and the standout moment of the night. His dart inside Davison Sanchez and subsequent bullet of a shot into the top corner set the tone for NS Mura’s memorable night. Horvat has yet to be capped by the Slovenian national side, a situation unlikely to persist if he can produce more moments like this.

PLAYER RATINGS

NS Mura (3-4-3): Obradovic 7; Karnicnik 6, Gorenc 5, Karamarko 7; Kous 6, Kozar 7, Lobrek 6, Sturm 6; Horvat 7, Mulahusejnovic 5, Pucko 6

SUBS: Ouro 6, Lotric 6, Cipot 6, Marosa 7

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Gollini 6; Tanganga 6, Rodon 6, Sanchez 5; Doherty 5, Skipp 7, Ndombele 6, Sessegnon 4, Alli 5, Kane 7, Bryan Gil 5

SUBS: Davies 6, Dier 6, Moura 7, Son 7, Hojbjerg 6

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match between NS Mura and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadion Ljudski Vrt on November 25, 2021 in Maribor, Slovenia. Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

11’ GOAL! NS Mura 1 (Horvat 11) Tottenham Hotspur 0 What a strike! Horvat picks the ball up on the right as NS Mura break. He cuts into the area, past Sanchez who slips at the worst moment, and parks a glorious curler in the top corner with his left peg!

15’ Naughty from Sessegnon, as he hacks down Karnicnik and is booked.

32’ RED CARD! Disaster for Spurs. Sessegnon, already booked, lunges into a tackle on Kous near the touchline. He misses the ball and flies into Kous; it's another yellow, and he's off. Sessegnon protests, but he's got no outs on that one.

42’ CLOSE! NS Mura put a lovely move together, left to right and back again before working the ball to Lorbek on the edge of the area. He shoots and the ball drifts inches wide of the post with Gollini rooted.

72’ GOAL! NS Mura 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Kane 72) You know how he does. Moura flicks a delightful pass through to Kane in the right of the area. Kane takes a touch, and Obradovic is on him quickly. No matter; he wedges a lovely chip over the diving goalkeeper and into the far corner of the net. Game on!

84’ CHANCE! Spurs win a corner. Son swings it in, Dier flicks it on and Kane gets right under it at the back post and sticks his header over the bar.

90+4’ GOAL! NS Mura 2 (Marosa 90+4') Tottenham Hotspur 1 Oh my word, NS Mura have only gone and nicked it! Ben Davies gives the ball of the way, and a long ball sends Marosa away through the inside right channel. He gets into the area, cuts inside Sanchez, and a low shot with his left clips the sliding Sanchez, looping over Gollini and landing in the net! What a moment!

KEY STAT

NS Mura’s victory was only their second ever in European competition.

