Ricardo Pereira's goal two minutes from time secured a dramatic victory for Leicester City at PSV Eindhoven, sending them through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Leicester fell behind after 27 minutes at the Philips Stadion when Zahavi scored from a tight angle where Kasper Schmeichel really shouldn't have conceded from.

The lead held until 13 minutes from time when crucial substitute Ayoze Perez got to the by-line and pulled back for James Maddison who shot high into the net.

Then, in the closing minutes, a fine ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall found Ademola Lookman in the box, he squared to Patson Daka whose effort was parried into the path of Pereira to score his first goal of the season.

The Foxes will play either Jose Mourinho's Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the last four.

TALKING POINT

Rodgers substitutions changed the game: Leicester were second best in the first half and with their in-form opposition a goal up a comeback seemed a long way back. Rodgers changed at the break with Lookman and Daka coming on for the below-par Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes and this helped Leicester have the better of the play.

However, it was the third substitution, a controversial one, bringing on Perez for spearhead Kelechi Iheanacho which made the biggest difference. Immediately Perez dominated on the right hand side of the field and PSV could not handle him. Lookman and Perez almost combined for a winner, minutes before Lookman and Daka were involved in the move leading to Pereira's historic moment.

MAN OF THE MATCH

James Maddison (Leicester City) - For much of the first half he seemed the lone player capable of getting Leicester back into the game. Once the substitutions were made, there were more outlets for his creative work and he increasingly became the dominant figure in the match. He had a couple of other good efforts, one cleared off the line and another forcing a fine stop from Yvon Mvogo, before the goal which he took with aplomb. Even with England's log jam of forwards, he must be pushing close to a recall given his recent form.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSV: Mvogo 7; Mauro Junior 6, Teze 7, Andre Ramalho 6, Max 6; Sangare 7, Gutierrez 6, Gotze 7, Veerman 6; Gakpo 7, Zahavi 7.

Subs: Oppegard 6, Doan 6, Vinicius 6, Bruma 6.

Leicester: Schmeichel 6; Ricardo Pereira 7, Fofana 8, Evans 6, Castagne 6; Tielemans 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6; Maddison, 8* Albrighton 5, Barnes 5; Ịheanachọ 7.

Subs: Lookman 7, Daka 6, Perez 8.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

16' BARNES SPURNS GREAT CHANCE Through one-on-one with the keeper after Iheanacho's through-ball he opened his body up but shot just wide of the post.

27' GOAL FOR PSV! Zahavi scores from a tight angle after Tielemans gifted Gotze the ball on the edge of the area but Schmeichel will be disappointed to be beaten from there.

31' OFF THE LINE! Maddison's shot is deflected past the PSV keeper but Teze was there in front of the line to overhead kick the ball away.

62' DAKA SPURNS A GREAT CHANCE A long ball over the top has the substitute through on goal but though he shoots strongly past the keeper it also beats the post.

77' GOAL FOR LEICESTER! Maddison slams the ball high into the net after Perez beats his man and pulls back from the by-line.

84' GREAT STOP FROM MVOGO Lookman crosses from close in on the by-line and Perez gets a touch towards goal but the keeper pushes over the bar.

88' GOAL FOR LEICESTER! Pereira scores after the keeper saved Daka's shot from point-blank range. Surely that is the winner.

KEY STAT

