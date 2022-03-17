Leicester City booked their spot in the quarter final of the Europa Conference League despite a 2-1 defeat at Rennes on Thursday evening.

Brendan Rodgers' side claimed a 3-2 aggregate win but were pushed all the way by the French side.

Benjamin Bourigeaud broke the deadlock after just eight minutes for Rennes, turning in Martin Terrier's cross

Centre-back Wesley Fofana superbly headed The Foxes level six minutes after the break before Flavien Tait gave the hosts the lead again 14 minutes from time.

Leicester are in the hat for Friday's quarter final draw and on this showing, will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy in May.

