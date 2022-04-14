Roma set up a clash with Leicester in the Europa Conference League semi-finals after easing past Bodo/Glimt 5-2 on aggregate.
Roma had failed to win in three previous meetings against the Norwegian side this season, suffering a humiliating 6-1 loss in the group stages and losing the first leg of their quarter-final clash 2-1.
However, Jose Mourinho’s team delivered when it mattered most as they won the second leg 4-0 in Rome.
Tammy Abraham netted the opener after five minutes before Nico Zaniolo scored a quickfire double to make it 3-0 at the half-hour mark.
Abraham went close to scoring a second before Zaniolo completed his hat-trick after the break.
Marseille also reached the last four after a 3-1 aggregate win over Greek side PAOK.
Dimitri Payet followed up his stunning strike in the first leg with the only goal of the second leg as Marseille set up a clash with Feyenoord.
Cyriel Dessers netted twice as the Dutch side edged past Slavia Prague.
After a 3-3 draw in the first leg, Dessers’ double proved crucial as Feyenoord advanced 6-4 on aggregate.
Luis Sinisterra added a late third on the night for the visitors to make their progress more comfortable.
