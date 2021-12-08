It has been officially confirmed that the Europa Conference League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stade Rennais will not take place after a high number of Covid-19 cases at the English club.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference manager Antonio Conte said that “everyone is a bit scared” and pondered whether the game should be played.

As it turns out the decision has now been made that the game won’t be played, Spurs said in a statement there will be an update on when the fixture will be played in due course.

There are reports that Spurs have asked the Premier League for Sunday’s match against Brighton to be postponed as well.

Spurs added in their statement that they had closed the first-team area of the training centre.

Meanwhile at Leicester City seven players have tested positive ahead of their Europa League clash with Napoli on Thursday.

Spurs statement in full

We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club. Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.

Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the club has been advised to close the first team area of its training centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.

All other areas of the Training Centre remain operational.

Conte – Everyone is a bit scared, this is serious

“Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don't know.

BETTER ME THAN A PLAYER FOR SURE. BUT I THINK IT'S NOT RIGHT FOR EVERYONE. WE HAVE CONTACT WITH OUR FAMILIES. THE SITUATION IS SERIOUS. THERE'S A BIG INFECTION. AND NOW, FOR SURE, WE'RE A BIT SCARED. BECAUSE WE DON'T KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN.

"This is the problem. Yesterday, they were negative and now they are positive. And we have had contact. This is the problem and makes me upset because, for sure, the situation is not clear and easy for everyone. Not just the players but everyone who works here.”

