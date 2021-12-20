UEFA have ruled that Tottenham will not take any further part in the Europa Conference League after awarding Rennes three points.
Tottenham’s final group match against the Ligue 1 club, scheduled to be played on December 9, was postponed after a Covid outbreak at Spurs.
Tottenham were third in Group G on seven points - three behind second-placed Vitesse - and had to win the match if they were to progress to the play-off stages of the competition.
Tottenham-Rennes match will not be rescheduled, confirms UEFA
UEFA later revealed the crunch game could not be rescheduled as they were unable to find a solution that suited both parties.
The Ligue 1 team had criticised their Premier League counterparts after the north London side announced the match between the two sides was off, releasing a statement that had criticised Spurs for “a lack of fair play”.
The case was referred to UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body who have ruled that Tottenham have forfeited the match and have awarded a 3-0 victory to Rennes.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said last week: “We want to play the game. Tottenham deserves to play the game, to play the last game of this group.
“It’s a really strange situation because we didn’t play through no fault of our own but because of a big problem and because the Government decided to close our training ground, to stop our training session for three days.
“For this reason we didn’t play. Not for another reason. I think we don't have fault for what happened. I tell you, we deserve to play this game and to try to have a chance to go to the next round.”
After their games against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester were postponed, Tottenham returned to competitive action for the first time in two weeks against Liverpool on Sunday, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Tottenham’s Conference League results
Play-offs
August 19: Pacos Ferreira 1-0 Tottenham
August 26: Tottenham 3-0 Pacos Ferreira (Tottenham progress 3-1 on aggregate)
Group stage
September 16: Rennes 2-2 Tottenham
September 30: Tottenham 5-1 NS Mura
October 21: Vitesse 1-0 Tottenham
November 4: Tottenham 3-2 Vitesse
November 25: Mura 2-1 Tottenham
December 9: Tottenham 0-3 Rennes*
*Rennes awarded 3-0 victory by UEFA.
