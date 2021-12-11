Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match with Rennes will not be rescheduled, UEFA have said in a statement.

The fixture had been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs . Talks had been ongoing since then to find a suitable date for the match to be played. However, UEFA have now announced “despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found” and have referred the matter to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

The Ligue 1 team had criticised their Premier League counterparts after the north London side announced the match between the two sides was off, releasing a statement that had criticised Spurs for “a lack of fair play”.

A statement from UEFA read:

“Following a Covid-19 outbreak in the team of Tottenham Hotspur FC ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match against Stade Rennais FC, scheduled to take place on 9 December 2021 in London, the match could not take place.

“In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in cooperation with the two clubs tried to find a viable solution in order to reschedule the match, so as to ensure the group stage could be completed accordingly.

Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found.

“As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations.”

Tottenham’s match with Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League has also been postponed

