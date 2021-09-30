Harry Kane came off the bench to net a 20-minute hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 home victory over NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Nuno Espirito Santo made no fewer than 10 changes to the team that lost to Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby, with 17-year-old forward Dane Scarlett handed his first Tottenham start with Kane on the bench.

It took the hosts just four minutes to open the scoring when Dele Alli converted a penalty he won after being felled inside the box by the Mura goalkeeper. Three minutes later, the impressive Giovani Lo Celso doubled Spurs’ advantage with a well-taken left-footed finish.

Premier League Opinion: Why can't Romero get in Nuno's XI as Spurs struggle? YESTERDAY AT 19:34

Mura gave themselves an unexpected lifeline at the start of the second half when Ziga Kous struck a stunning volley past Pierluigi Gollina as Spurs allowed their performance levels to drop.

Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura were all introduced for the final 30 minutes as Nuno looked to up the tempo and the changes had the desired effect as Moura assisted Kane for Tottenham’s third goal of the night.

Tottenham extended their lead further when Son raced clear of the Mura defence after being played in behind by Lo Celso to square for Kane, who converted from close range, before the England captain completed his hat-trick with another neat finish minutes from the end.

TALKING POINT - Nuno buys himself more time

Defeat tonight would have been unthinkable for Tottenham given the standard of the opposition they were up against. It certainly would have been unthinkable after Sunday’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal. By scoring two early goals and controlling the match, though, Spurs ensured that there was never any real chance of them dropping points, with the pressure eased on Nuno until Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa. The Portuguese coach has bought himself some more time.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kane might have grabbed the headlines with his contribution off the bench, but Lo Celso was still the most influential figure over the 90 minutes. He is one of the many Tottenham players who has played well within himself over the first month of the season and so Nuno was surely pleased to see Lo Celso put his mark on this match. Not only did the Argentine international score the goal to put Spurs 2-0 up, he conducted much of the home team’s attacking play through the centre of the pitch. He could be the player to offer the drive and creativity Tottenham have lacked of late.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham Hotspur: Gollini 5, Doherty 6, Romero 7, Rodon 6, Davies 5, Alli 6, Skipp 5, Winks 6, Lo Celso 9, Scarlett 5, Gil 6. Subs: Kane 9, Son 8, Moura 7, Hjobjerg 6, Royal 4.

Mura: Obradovic 7, Karnicnik 4, Marusko 5, Gorenc 4, Kous 8, Lorvec 4, Horvat 6, Kazar 6, Sturm 5 3, Mulahsejnovic 3, Marosa 3. Subs: Mandic 3, Skoflek 3, Lotric 2, Ouro 2.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ PENALTY KICK TO TOTTENHAM! Alli goes down under the challenge of the goalkeeper and the referee points to the spot!

4’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 NS Mura: An early goal for Spurs and Alli has found the back of the net in the opening four minutes! The England international won the spot kick and he's the one who converts it, finding the bottom corner with a left-footed strike. Just what the home team needed.

7’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 NS Mura: And there's a second early goal for the home side! Lo Celso bursts into the opposition penalty area and lashes home a left-footed strike into the top corner of the Mura net! The goalkeeper had no chance of saving that one from the Argentine!

53’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 NS Mura: What an incredible strike and the away team are back in this match! The corner kick was played to Kous on the edge of the box and the right wing back struck it on the full volley to find the back of the Tottenham net! Don't count out Mura yet!

68’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 NS Mura: Panic over for Spurs as they regain their two-goal cushion and it's Kane who has come off the bench to find the back of the net! Moura played a wonderful pass in behind for Kane and he finishes with a toe-poke past the goalkeeper!

77’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 NS Mura: It's a brace for Kane, but that goal was put on a plate for him by Lo Celso and Son. The former played a lovely pass in behind for the former who squared the ball for Kane to finish into the empty net from close range! Nice goal.

87’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 NS Mura: There's the hat trick for Kane! What an impact he has made off the bench in this second half. Lo Celso picked the pass in behind the Mura defence, Kane took the touch to control and then finished into the far corner of the net!

KEY STATS

Giovani Lo Celso scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur since December 2020 when he scored in the Europa League against Royal Antwerp.

Dele Alli has scored both penalty kicks he has taken so far this season for Spurs (against Wolves and NS Mura).

UEFA Europa Conference League Nuno defends Tottenham philosophy and says he is not panicking YESTERDAY AT 16:25