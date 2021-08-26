Harry Kane put a line under the protracted transfer drama of the summer scoring twice as Tottenham beat Pacos de Ferreira 3-0 to go through 3-1 on aggregate to the Europa Conference League group stage.

The England captain almost scored after 20 seconds, but within nine minutes he was on the scoresheet controlling brilliantly and slotting home Bryan Gil's fantastic run and pass from the by-line, itself a product of a wonderful Harry Winks tackle and lofted ball over the defence.

The second was not as eye-catching but a typical predatory finish after Giovani Lo Celso pulled the ball back from the onrushing keeper and squeezed the ball square to Kane who calmly placed the ball into the empty net.

Transfers Wolves bat away Spurs loan-to-buy interest in Adama Traore – reports 7 HOURS AGO

Pacos rarely threatened despite getting into good areas early in the second half before Lo Celso's free kick was deflected past his own keeper by Antunes.

The margin could have been greater with Bryan Gil and substitutes Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-Min having shots come back off the woodwork.

Talking point - No laughing at Spurs anymore

Yes, this was only Pacos de Ferreira, the fifth-placed finisher in Portugal, but things suddenly look a lot rosier for Tottenham than they did last week.

With Kane back in the fold and committed to the cause, the rest of the pluses become more evident. The England skipper is unlikely to be delighted at his dream move being dashed, but he did not look like an unhappy player and seems to have accepted the status of being the idol of the white half of North London is not the worst predicament to be in.

Starting the season with two Premier League wins helps, as does having a likeable, humble manager but without a big hole to fill in the spearhead of their attack, the bonus of adding Cristiano Romero and Bryan Gil to the side is emphasised.

In addition to this, Giovani Lo Celso looks capable of contributing a lot more this season. And on that subject...

Man of the match - Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham)

Harry Kane, Bryan Gil and Harry Winks all had fine games, but the Argentine was a constant threat with intelligent play bringing the best out of his team-mates.

Starting off on the left of a three in midfield and then later on in a more central area, he attracted players towards him, waited for players to make potent runs and then slipped balls behind the Pacos line in a position to create dangerous opportunities.

There is tremendous competition for a place in the three forward slots behind Kane but on this performance Lo Celso must have a chance of earning himself a starting berth.

Player ratings:

Tottenham: Gollini 6; Doherty 7, Romero 8, Dier 7, Davies 6; Winks 8; Lo Celso 9*, Sessegnon 6; Lucas Moura 7, Kane 8, Bryan 7.

Subs: Hojberg 7, Bergwijn 7, Son 7, Alli 6.

Pacos de Ferreira: Moraes 5, Jorge Silva 6, Ramos 6, Baixinho 7, Antunes 5; Gonzaga 6, Rui Pires 6, Eustaquio 6, Lucas Silva 5; Delgado 6, Denilson 5.

Subs: Helder 5, Douglas 5, Fonseca 6, Santos 6, Ze Uilton 6.

Match highlights:

1' And he nearly scores inside 20 seconds! A long ball from Romero and Kane brings it down perfectly in the inside left channel and beats the keeper but cannot keep the ball inside the far post.

9' GOAL FOR SPURS! A wonderful run back and tackle from Winks, then a lovely ball over the top for Gil who got to the by-line and picked out Kane who controlled superbly and then tucked away with aplomb.

35' GOAL FOR SPURS! Kane scores again. His shot from long range being blocked fell to Lo Celso in the box and then he dragged the ball away from the onrushing keeper before squeezing a ball square where the England captain coolly slotted home.

70' GOAL FOR SPURS! That seals it. Lo Celso culred a free kick into the front post are, where there were no team-mates within five yards, but the ball skims off Antunes' head and into the net.

78' So close from Bergwijn. He cuts in from the left flank and then from a narrow angle fires an effort against the near post which somehow bounces to safety.

84' Off the post again! Son is through on goal after another ball through from Lo Celso and he shoots low at goal but the keeper blocks with his legs and it hits the post and away to safety.

Key Stat

223 - The number of goals Harry Kane has scored for Tottenham in all competitions - just 43 behind Jimmy Greaves.

League Cup City host Wycombe, United take on West Ham in Carabao Cup third round A DAY AGO